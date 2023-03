This large, leafy park about 2km south of the city center is a nice place to rehab from too much urbanity. There are benches and lawns to lounge upon and jogging trails aplenty, so bring a good book or some running shoes. And check out the Orchid House – the orchids look their best in October, November, April and May. Bus 60 (or any marked ‘Agua Azul’) heading south on Calzada Independencia will drop you here from the city center.