The Museo Regional de la Cerámica is set in a great old adobe building with stone arches and mature trees in the courtyard. It's a relatively small collection that exhibits the varied styles and clays used in Jalisco and Michoacán. Don't miss the fulyl stocked traditional kitchen, the weaver at work on an old loom at 11am and the excellent shop.
