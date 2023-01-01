Museo de Arte Huichol (Wixarika)

This small but surprisingly informative museum has a worthwhile display of artifacts from the Huichol (or Wixarika) people, an indigenous group known for their bright-colored yarn art, beadwork and peyote rituals. (Try to look past the creepy mannequins and taxidermied creatures.) It covers all aspects of the culture, from birth to death and everything in between through everyday items and photographs. There's an excellent shop here too. It's just to the right of the Basílica de Zapopan, within the basilica grounds.