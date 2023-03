Orozco’s former home and studio, used briefly by the celebrated muralist in the early 1940s, today hosts temporary exhibitions. On permanent display in the lobby – and worth a peek if you’re in the area – is La Buena Vida (The Good Life), an unusually joyous Orozco mural the artist was commissioned to paint for Mexico City’s Turf Club in 1945. To avoid disappointment, call before you set out; the museum does not always keep to schedule.