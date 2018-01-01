Welcome to Western Central Highlands
Less obvious (and visited) is Lago de Pátzcuaro, where the indigenous Purépecha people display their craft-making skills and observe some of the most chilling Day of the Dead rituals in the land.
Among the region’s natural wonders, Volcán Paricutín is a climbable volcano that burst out of a corn field in 1943, while the Reserva Mariposa Monarca is a swath of coniferous-covered highlands visited annually by millions of monarch butterflies.
Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque City Sightseeing Tour
Your guide will pick you up by minivan at your hotel and take you to Guadalajara’s historical downtown to begin your city sightseeing tour. Stop at the Plaza de Armas, home to the Guadalajara’s twin-towered cathedral. One of the city’s most magnificent landmarks, the cathedral boasts a richly decorated interior with gold-leaf pillars, Gothic vaults and a stained-glass window of the Last Supper. Head to nearby Liberation Square, which takes up two whole city blocks filled with beautiful colonial buildings. At the Instituto Cultural de Cabanas, where drama, dance and music is performed, you’ll see another example of Guadalajara's stunning architecture, including a popular museum that houses modernist murals. Admire the neoclassical design of the Degollado Theater before continuing to the Plaza de la Rotonda, located on the north side of the cathedral. Here, your guide will tell your group about the Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Illustres (Rotunda of the Illustrious People of Jalisco), a circular monument of 20 bronze sculptures honoring Jalisco's best-known architects, writer, composers and scientists. Afterward, walk with your guide through Mercado Libertad, also known as Mercado San Juan de Dios, one of Mexico’s biggest traditional markets. You’ll see local vendors selling everything from produce, traditional candies and flowers to rugs, clothing and leather goods at more than 2,600 stalls. Then, drive to Tlaquepaque, a small colonial village just 4 miles (7 km) southeast of downtown Guadalajara. Enjoy free time strolling the narrow cobblestone streets and admire the beautiful architecture or purchase a traditional meal and delicious drink for lunch (own expense). You'll have a chance to walk around one of Tlaquepaque's arts and crafts markets, where you can find Mexican wood carvings, ceramics, pottery and leather items, before your guide returns you to your hotel in Guadalajara.
Tequila Day Experience Including Hacienda San Jose
You'll be picked up from your Guadalajara hotel between 9am and 10am and take a 45-minute ride to Amatitán town. You'll arrive at Hacienda San Jose del Refugio, house of the Tequila Herradura. Here, you'll enjoy a guided tour inside the factory and learn about the process of making tequila. You will see an exhibition of Jima by one of the traditional "jimadores" and then visit the ovens used for cooking agave as well as the fermentation and distillation area. Then, you'll visit "The Old Factory" museum which, for over 150 years, has been the scene of countless events like the Cristero war.From there, you'll take a 15-minute ride to the magical town of Tequila, upon arrival, we have a guide walking tour and visit the most representative places in town. we visit an old hacienda and have more tequila tasting.You'll have lunch include in a underground restaurant with the treasures of Mexico award. enjoy more tequila tastings in cellar of the place, then we go back to Guadalajara, You'l be dropped-off at your hotel.
Tequila and Distillery Day Trip from Guadalajara
You’ll be picked up at your hotel in Guadalajara in the morning and driven by minivan into the Jaliscan countryside. During the 1-hour drive to the city of Tequila, stop to admire mountain vistas and the fields of agave azul (blue agave) — the succulent plant used to make tequila, the Mexican national drink. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, these blue-green patches of agave plants blend beautifully with the earth tones in the natural landscape.Visit the typical and picturesque town of Tequila with a stop for lunch (own expense) before heading to the the distillery of the day (usually Casa Sauza). On a small-group tour of the world-famous distillery and learn about past and present-day tequila production techniques. Discover tequila’s indigenous origins and the Spanish who distilled the beverage into the tequila known today, and marvel at the craftsmanship that the distillery has bottled for years. You'll witness the modern fermentation and distillation process of blue Weber agave before a tasting of several different types of tequila aged in oak casks. A master tequilier will guide you through the different aromas and flavors. After touring the facility and tasting this national liquor, you will undoubtedly feel like a tequila connoisseur! Your guide transports your small group back to Guadalajara with drop-off at your hotel in the early evening.
Lake Chapala and Ajijic Half-Day Tour from Guadalajara
After hotel pickup, your guide will transport your small group by comfortable minivan to the town of Chapala, located approximately 27 miles (45 km) south of Guadalajara on the shore of Lake Chapala. Surrounded by mountains and renowned for its lovely scenery, the lake has become a hotspot for North American retirees who are drawn to the region’s incredible year-round weather. Take a scenic boat ride across the beautiful lake to Scorpion Island, a small and secluded isle accessible only by watercraft, including popular canoes. While you take in the gorgeous landscape, your guide will point out the many types of birds, including pelicans, that inhabit the lake. You’ll see a unique perspective of the lake from the middle of the island, which offers a few outdoor restaurants serving local specialties like charales – tiny, crunchy dried fish eaten with salt, lime and chili. Just 10 minutes from Chapala on the lake’s north shore, an enormous tree welcomes visitors to the small town of Ajijic, famous for its many horseback riders and moderate summer temperatures. Your guide will provide an overview on the history of the town and the importance of the lake to the region. Enjoy more lakeside views as you walk down the cobblestone streets lined with charming restaurants, bars and art galleries abundant with local textiles. Admire the colonial-style whitewashed buildings and enjoy some free time to explore the quaint boutiques on your own.If you’d like, you can purchase lunch (own expense) before your guide returns you to your hotel in Guadalajara.
