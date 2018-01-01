Welcome to Valle de Bravo
There are stunning views at the shore of Lago Avándaro – an artificial lake, the result of the construction of a hydroelectric station – but the beguiling and largely intact colonial center is arguably the real draw here. Boating on the lake is very popular as well, as are hiking and camping in the hills around the town. Valle is set up well for visitors while still feeling authentic.
6-Night Monarch Butterfly Migration
Day 1: Arrival in Mexico CityUpon arrival at the airport, you will be welcomed by a professional naturalist guide for transfer to the Majestic Hotel. Day 2: Anthropology MuseumVisit the National Museum of Anthropology, whose 23 exhibition halls contain one of the world’s finest archaeological collections. The most famous exhibit in the museum is the Aztec sun stone, a cosmological calendar. Following your time at the museum, depart to Valle de Bravo, a colonial-era town that's surrounded by mountains, with restaurants, an equestrian club, beautiful golf courses, and a manmade lake. Check in at Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 3: Piedra Herrada SanctuaryVisit the Piedra Herrada Sanctuary, the newest spot to watch the monarchs. You'll travel most of the way on horseback, then continue on foot to the butterfly site, passing through thick vegetation. This area is wilder than the other sanctuaries, and it's a more remote experience and it's a more remote experience. Spend the night at Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 4: Capulin SanctuaryFor your second day of butterfly watching, visit the Capulin Sanctuary, which includes the largest and most beautiful prairie in the monarch region, Los Tres Gobernadores, or The Three Governors. Because of the location of the hibernation colonies, it is possible to see an amazing transition in the vegetation, a favorite experience for nature lovers. Afterwards you'll return to the Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 5: Valle de BravoEnjoy a free day to explore Valle de Bravo, where the calm lake is ideal for sports like boating, sailing, water-skiing, or kayaking. Overnight at the Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 6: Return to Mexico CityAfter a relaxing morning in Valle de Bravo, make the return trip to Mexico City, checking in at the Majestic hotel.Day 7: Transfer to airportThis tour concludes with drop-off at the airport in Mexico City.
Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Day Trip from Mexico C
Pick up at your hotel or meeting point to take road to Piedra Herrada in the State of Mexico to visit the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. Arrive to Piedra Herrada to visit the Sanctuary of the Monarch Butterfly. These butterflies fly 5,000 kilometers from Canada to spend winter in Mexico each year. To get to the sanctuary we will walk through the woods and we will explain what butterflies eat, how they reproduce, lifetime and more. Admire Waterfall Wedding Veil which is an impressive waterfall that feeds of San Juan stream. Its named is given due to the forms it takes giving the appearance of a huge white "Bridal Veil". Then we visit the magical town of Valle de Bravo where we can see the main attraction "The Lake of Valle de Bravo" in which you can now enjoy water sports and enjoy incredible boat rides or yacht. Visit to the Parish of San Francisco de Asis considered the highest temple of the State of Mexico. The construction began in 1880 to be completed more than a century later in 1994. Free time to enjoy the place for shopping and crafts. Then, you'll return to Mexico City.