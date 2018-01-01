6-Night Monarch Butterfly Migration

Day 1: Arrival in Mexico CityUpon arrival at the airport, you will be welcomed by a professional naturalist guide for transfer to the Majestic Hotel. Day 2: Anthropology MuseumVisit the National Museum of Anthropology, whose 23 exhibition halls contain one of the world’s finest archaeological collections. The most famous exhibit in the museum is the Aztec sun stone, a cosmological calendar. Following your time at the museum, depart to Valle de Bravo, a colonial-era town that's surrounded by mountains, with restaurants, an equestrian club, beautiful golf courses, and a manmade lake. Check in at Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 3: Piedra Herrada SanctuaryVisit the Piedra Herrada Sanctuary, the newest spot to watch the monarchs. You'll travel most of the way on horseback, then continue on foot to the butterfly site, passing through thick vegetation. This area is wilder than the other sanctuaries, and it's a more remote experience and it's a more remote experience. Spend the night at Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 4: Capulin SanctuaryFor your second day of butterfly watching, visit the Capulin Sanctuary, which includes the largest and most beautiful prairie in the monarch region, Los Tres Gobernadores, or The Three Governors. Because of the location of the hibernation colonies, it is possible to see an amazing transition in the vegetation, a favorite experience for nature lovers. Afterwards you'll return to the Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 5: Valle de BravoEnjoy a free day to explore Valle de Bravo, where the calm lake is ideal for sports like boating, sailing, water-skiing, or kayaking. Overnight at the Mesón de las Leyendas hotel.Day 6: Return to Mexico CityAfter a relaxing morning in Valle de Bravo, make the return trip to Mexico City, checking in at the Majestic hotel.Day 7: Transfer to airportThis tour concludes with drop-off at the airport in Mexico City.