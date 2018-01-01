Adventure and Culture Tour in the Sierra Route

Depart from your hotel in Villahermosa Tabasco, and begin the scenic journey to Cocona Caves in Teapa. You will discover and admire amazing stalactites and stalagmites as well as a gorgeous indoor lake and cascades. Also you will find several galleries and magnificent limestone formations. We will have time to admire the biodiversity of this natural paradise inside of the tropical Jungle.( 1.45 hours of visit).The area is covered by a dense layer of vegetation that in the high mountain region.After the visit, the second stop will be Tapijulapa Magical Town (Since 2008). A walk through the cobbled streets of Tapijulapa is a genuine delight, as its alleyways lead to the main square, with its bandstand and hanging gardens. The importance of this town is its urban design combining the freedom with the exuberant natural surrounding. Its most emblematic building its the Santiago Apostol Church building in the 17th century. You will also be able to admire the work of skilled local craftsmen as they make and weave wooden furniture. (1.30 hours of visit).Finally you will visit the Oxolotan Ex Convent. The trip ends at Oxolotan, 17 kilometers from Tapijulapa. Right on the banks of the Oxolotan River, you will stop by the downtown area to admire the Santo Domingo de Guzman Church and former convent. Built around 1572, the former convent is now a colonial-era art museum, although small it has a number of notable pieces. (45 mins of visit).You will have time to take our lunch for then return to your minivan to relax during the journey back to your hotel in Villahermosa.