Who knew that the first wines in the Americas were produced in Baja? Follow the fascinating history of wine in the region via dioramas (in Spanish, but…
Ruta del Vino & Valle de Guadalupe
Beloved by residents of Mexico and Southern California, but a surprise to just about everyone else, Baja's wine country is an intoxicating blend of luxury lodging, wine tasting and fine dining with dirt roads, cacti amid the grapevines and a very laid-back attitude. It's actually one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the Americas, now with over 60 wineries, and it attracts a very hip crowd of 20- to 40-somethings looking to relax and indulge in the finer things on a relatively low budget. Once people began whispering that this is the next Napa, the word spread further afield and the wines are gaining attention internationally.
Museo de la Vid y El Vino
