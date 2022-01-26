Western Oaxaca is dramatic and mountainous, with a fairly sparse population and some thick forests as well as overfarmed and deforested areas. Along with adjoining parts of Puebla and Guerrero states, it is known as the Mixteca, for its Mixtec indigenous inhabitants. The region offers a chance to get well off the beaten track, enjoy hiking or biking in remote areas and see some outstanding colonial architecture. Guided trips are available from Oaxaca with operators such as Tierraventura and Bicicletas Pedro Martínez.