Western Oaxaca
Western Oaxaca is dramatic and mountainous, with a fairly sparse population and some thick forests as well as overfarmed and deforested areas. Along with adjoining parts of Puebla and Guerrero states, it is known as the Mixteca, for its Mixtec indigenous inhabitants. The region offers a chance to get well off the beaten track, enjoy hiking or biking in remote areas and see some outstanding colonial architecture. Guided trips are available from Oaxaca with operators such as Tierraventura and Bicicletas Pedro Martínez.
Templo y Ex Convento de San Pedro y San Pablo
The church dominating San Pedro Teposcolula sports arguably the finest capilla abierta (open chapel) in Mexico, open to the elements on one side and…
Templo y Ex Convento de San Juan Bautista
The Coixtlahuaca church's white-stone western and northern facades have wonderful detailed carving, including rose windows, and inside is a particularly…
Templo y Ex Convento de Santo Domingo
Yanhuitlán's church towers above Hwy 190, 14km northwest of Nochixtlán. Built over an old Mixtec religious site, it has beautiful carving on its north and…
