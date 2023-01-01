Basilica de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad

Oaxaca doesn’t lack distinguished churches, but many locals rate the Soledad as their favorite. The original baroque facade dates from 1690; while the florid and gold-tinged interior, which emits an extra sparkle above the altar, is a product of the late 19th century. Among some of the finer touches are the eight sculpted angels each holding up a chandelier. Don’t miss the small museum around the back crowded with stained glass, saintly paintings and depictions of the Virgin of Solitude.