In a city of provocative graphic art, this workshop and gallery is a key agitator. Founded by the art collective Asaro (Asamblea de Artistas Revolucionarios de Oaxaca) in 2006, and never satisfied to put down its paintbrush for long, it broadcasts an ever-changing menu of events, discussions, workshops and expos. Even the mural on the facade is regularly repainted.

Stick your head in for a browse or a chat.