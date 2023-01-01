Pretty San Agustín's large, early-20th-century textile mill has been superbly restored as the Centro de las Artes de San Agustín (CaSa), a spectacular arts center with two long, large halls. The lower hall is used as a gallery for often wonderful craft or art exhibitions; the upper one is a setting for concerts, conferences and other events. The center also hosts courses and workshops in a great variety of arts and crafts. Check the website for upcoming events and expos.

The sublime pools surrounding the building are part of a gravity-powered water system that cools the roof and also supplies a paper-making workshop down the hill. The design features – both arty and ecological – are the brainchild of Oaxaca artist Francisco Toledo, who helped turn the abandoned factory into an arts center in the early 2000s.