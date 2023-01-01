Cerro del Fortín

Oaxaca’s sentinel hill with stairs, statues, a park and – of course – views makes a robust early-morning run or walk. It starts on Calle Crespo at the bottom of the Escaleras del Fortín, a wide stairway busy every morning with exercising locals. Duck under the muraled underpass at the top and you’ll be at the foot of the Auditorio Guelaguetza, beside which stands a noble statue of Benito Juárez admiring a fine view of the city that helped shape him.

Further up, a road leads to a planetarium, a space observatory and, beyond that, a Christian cross. The upper reaches of the hill are best avoided at dusk and after dark.