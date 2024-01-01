Templo de San Felipe Neri

Oaxaca City

The 18th-century baroque Templo de San Felipe Neri is where Benito Juárez and Margarita Maza were married in 1843; Margarita was the daughter of Antonio Maza, an Italian immigrant merchant who took in the young Benito when he arrived in Oaxaca as a boy. The church has a typically lavish gold-encrusted interior.

