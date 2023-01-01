Catedral de Nuestra Señora de La Asunción

Oaxaca’s cantera stone cathedral is suitably massive and old, but in a city as culturally rich as Oaxaca, it is arguably only the third most impressive church behind the Soledad and the Templo de Santo Domingo. Construction began in 1553 and finished (after several earthquakes) in the 18th century. It enjoys a grand placement just north of the Zócalo with its main facade, featuring typical if not lavish baroque carving, facing the Alameda.