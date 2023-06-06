Oaxaca City

A cultural colossus fit to rival anywhere in Latin America for history, gastronomy and colorful manifestations of indigenous culture, Oaxaca is a complex but intensely attractive city whose majestic churches and refined plazas have deservedly earned it a Unesco World Heritage badge. Lovers of culture come here to indulge in the Mexico of Zapotec and colonial legend. Flowing through handsome yet tranquil streets, life pulsates with an unadulterated regional flavor. See it in the color palate of historic boutique hotels, a meet-the-producer artisan store or an intentionally grungy mezcalería (plying locally manufactured alcoholic beverages). But what makes Oaxaca especially interesting are its undercurrents. While largely safe and attractive by Mexican standards, snippets of political protest in recent years have lent the city a grittier edge. It bubbles up in satirical street art, bohemian bars and been-around-forever street markets. Trust us: there’s far more to this city than just pretty churches.

  • Templo de Santo Domingo, and Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca, Calle Macedonio Alcala, Oaxaca, Oaxaca State, Mexico

    Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca

    Oaxaca City

    Got two hours? You'll need it for the Museum of Oaxacan Cultures, housed in the beautiful monastery buildings adjoining the Templo de Santo Domingo. This…

  • A woman walking toward the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzman, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Templo de Santo Domingo

    Oaxaca City

    Gorgeous Santo Domingo is the most splendid of Oaxaca’s churches, with a finely carved baroque facade and nearly every square centimeter inside decorated…

  • People in the Zocalo (Town Square) in Oaxaca.

    Zócalo

    Oaxaca City

    Traffic-free, shaded by tall trees and surrounded by elegant portales (arcades), the Zócalo is the perfect place to start soaking up the Oaxaca atmosphere…

  • Museo Rufino Tamayo in Oaxaca.

    Museo Rufino Tamayo

    Oaxaca City

    A top-class museum, even by Oaxaca's high standards, showing off a wondrous collection of pre-Hispanic art donated by the city's most famous artist,…

  • North America, Mexico, Oaxaca state, Oaxaca, garden in Santo Domingo church

    Jardín Etnobotánico

    Oaxaca City

    In former monastic grounds behind the Templo de Santo Domingo, this garden features plants from around Oaxaca state, including a staggering variety of…

  • Busy pedestrian street, Calle Alcalá, in downtown Oaxaca.

    Andador Turístico

    Oaxaca City

    Historic, romantic, dignified and safe, wonderful Calle Alcalá (traffic-free since the 1980s) is what Oaxaca is all about. It runs north from the…

  • Xochimilco Aqueduct

    Xochimilco Aqueduct

    Oaxaca City

    Wander northwest of the historical core and you’ll ultimately encounter this arched aqueduct rendered in typical green cantera stone that runs the length…

  • Cerro del Fortín

    Cerro del Fortín

    Oaxaca City

    Oaxaca’s sentinel hill with stairs, statues, a park and – of course – views makes a robust early-morning run or walk. It starts on Calle Crespo at the…

We have your top tips for mezcal distilleries, crafts-making towns, festivals, food and more of the best of this superlative Mexican city and region.

With near-perfect weather and a calendar packed with unique fiestas and cultural events, this captivating corner of Mexico lures visitors year-round.

Oaxaca is one of the most intriguing destinations in Mexico. Here's what you should know before you go.

Here's the lowdown on how to get around in fast-growing Oaxaca.

The neighborhoods of Oaxaca make this city one of Mexico’s most alluring destinations. Here’s our guide to the best areas in town.

With these day trips from Oaxaca City, you can discover hikes through cloud forests, traditional artisans at work, mezcal distilleries and much more.

Tips for saving dinero on your next trip.

10 things to know before going to Oaxaca, one of Mexico's most intriguing destinations

