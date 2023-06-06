Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Justin Foulkes
A cultural colossus fit to rival anywhere in Latin America for history, gastronomy and colorful manifestations of indigenous culture, Oaxaca is a complex but intensely attractive city whose majestic churches and refined plazas have deservedly earned it a Unesco World Heritage badge. Lovers of culture come here to indulge in the Mexico of Zapotec and colonial legend. Flowing through handsome yet tranquil streets, life pulsates with an unadulterated regional flavor. See it in the color palate of historic boutique hotels, a meet-the-producer artisan store or an intentionally grungy mezcalería (plying locally manufactured alcoholic beverages). But what makes Oaxaca especially interesting are its undercurrents. While largely safe and attractive by Mexican standards, snippets of political protest in recent years have lent the city a grittier edge. It bubbles up in satirical street art, bohemian bars and been-around-forever street markets. Trust us: there’s far more to this city than just pretty churches.
Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca
Oaxaca City
Got two hours? You'll need it for the Museum of Oaxacan Cultures, housed in the beautiful monastery buildings adjoining the Templo de Santo Domingo. This…
Oaxaca City
Gorgeous Santo Domingo is the most splendid of Oaxaca’s churches, with a finely carved baroque facade and nearly every square centimeter inside decorated…
Oaxaca City
Traffic-free, shaded by tall trees and surrounded by elegant portales (arcades), the Zócalo is the perfect place to start soaking up the Oaxaca atmosphere…
Oaxaca City
A top-class museum, even by Oaxaca's high standards, showing off a wondrous collection of pre-Hispanic art donated by the city's most famous artist,…
Oaxaca City
In former monastic grounds behind the Templo de Santo Domingo, this garden features plants from around Oaxaca state, including a staggering variety of…
Oaxaca City
Historic, romantic, dignified and safe, wonderful Calle Alcalá (traffic-free since the 1980s) is what Oaxaca is all about. It runs north from the…
Oaxaca City
Wander northwest of the historical core and you’ll ultimately encounter this arched aqueduct rendered in typical green cantera stone that runs the length…
Oaxaca City
Oaxaca’s sentinel hill with stairs, statues, a park and – of course – views makes a robust early-morning run or walk. It starts on Calle Crespo at the…
Best Things to Do
We have your top tips for mezcal distilleries, crafts-making towns, festivals, food and more of the best of this superlative Mexican city and region.Read article
Best Time to Visit
With near-perfect weather and a calendar packed with unique fiestas and cultural events, this captivating corner of Mexico lures visitors year-round.Read article
Things to Know
Oaxaca is one of the most intriguing destinations in Mexico. Here's what you should know before you go.Read article
Transportation
Here's the lowdown on how to get around in fast-growing Oaxaca.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
The neighborhoods of Oaxaca make this city one of Mexico’s most alluring destinations. Here’s our guide to the best areas in town.Read article
Day Trips
With these day trips from Oaxaca City, you can discover hikes through cloud forests, traditional artisans at work, mezcal distilleries and much more.Read article
Money and Costs
Tips for saving dinero on your next trip.Read article
Destination Practicalities10 things to know before going to Oaxaca, one of Mexico's most intriguing destinations
Jan 24, 2024 • 6 min read
May 1, 2022 • 6 min read
Apr 23, 2022 • 5 min read
Apr 16, 2022 • 5 min read
Apr 14, 2022 • 5 min read
Mar 30, 2022 • 5 min read
Mar 10, 2022 • 8 min read
Feb 25, 2022 • 5 min read
Aug 29, 2019 • 7 min read
Get to the heart of Oaxaca City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide