The North Platform is almost as big as the Gran Plaza, and affords the best views. It was rebuilt several times over the centuries. The 12 column bases at the top of the stairs were part of a roofed hall. On top of the platform is a ceremonial complex created between AD 500 and 800, which includes the Patio Hundido (Sunken Patio), with an altar at its center; Edificios D, VG and E, which were topped with adobe temples; and the Templo de Dos Columnas.