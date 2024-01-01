Museo Comunitario de Atzompa

Valles Centrales

LoginSave

Two kilometers down the road from the ruins toward Santa María Atzompa, the neglected Community Museum exhibits some very fine pieces of pottery found at the archeological site, including detailed effigies of nobility or deities and huge pots used for storing water, grain or seeds.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Templo de Santo Domingo, and Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca, Calle Macedonio Alcala, Oaxaca, Oaxaca State, Mexico

    Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca

    4.1 MILES

    Got two hours? You'll need it for the Museum of Oaxacan Cultures, housed in the beautiful monastery buildings adjoining the Templo de Santo Domingo. This…

  • Buildings of the North Platform at Monte Alban.

    Monte Albán Ruins

    3.52 MILES

    The former capital of the Zapotec people is today an illustrious ruin, but for over a thousand years it served as the second-largest ceremonial site in…

  • A woman walking toward the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzman, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Templo de Santo Domingo

    4.11 MILES

    Gorgeous Santo Domingo is the most splendid of Oaxaca’s churches, with a finely carved baroque facade and nearly every square centimeter inside decorated…

  • Archaeological site at Mitla.

    Zona Arqueológica de Mitla

    29.94 MILES

    Second only to Monte Albán in their importance, though not as old, the ruins of ancient Mitla date from the final two or three centuries before the…

  • Atzompa ruins in Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Atzompa Ruins

    1.24 MILES

    If you like your pre-Hispanic Mexican ruins suitably ‘ruined’ and crowd-free without compromising on authenticity or spectacular setting, opt for Atzompa…

  • Centro de las Artes San Agustin.

    Centro de las Artes de San Agustín

    6.98 MILES

    Pretty San Agustín's large, early-20th-century textile mill has been superbly restored as the Centro de las Artes de San Agustín (CaSa), a spectacular…

  • El Árbol del Tule, the tree of Tule.

    El Árbol del Tule

    9.89 MILES

    Visitors flock to the village of El Tule to behold El Árbol del Tule, which is, by some counts, the fattest tree in the world. California's General…

  • People in the Zocalo (Town Square) in Oaxaca.

    Zócalo

    4.18 MILES

    Traffic-free, shaded by tall trees and surrounded by elegant portales (arcades), the Zócalo is the perfect place to start soaking up the Oaxaca atmosphere…

View more attractions

Nearby Valles Centrales attractions

1. Atzompa Ruins

1.24 MILES

If you like your pre-Hispanic Mexican ruins suitably ‘ruined’ and crowd-free without compromising on authenticity or spectacular setting, opt for Atzompa…

2. Cerro del Fortín

3.46 MILES

Oaxaca’s sentinel hill with stairs, statues, a park and – of course – views makes a robust early-morning run or walk. It starts on Calle Crespo at the…

3. Monte Albán Ruins

3.52 MILES

The former capital of the Zapotec people is today an illustrious ruin, but for over a thousand years it served as the second-largest ceremonial site in…

4. Plataforma Norte

3.61 MILES

The North Platform is almost as big as the Gran Plaza, and affords the best views. It was rebuilt several times over the centuries. The 12 column bases at…

5. Juego de Pelota

3.67 MILES

The stone terraces of the deep Ball Court, constructed about 100 BC, were probably part of the playing area, not seats for spectators. It’s thought they…

6. Gran Plaza

3.69 MILES

About 300m long and 200m wide, the Gran Plaza is the heart of Monte Albán. Some of its structures were temples; others were elite residential quarters…

7. Edificio P

3.74 MILES

Building P was topped by a small pillared temple and was probably an observatory of some sort. The sun shines directly down into a small opening near the…

8. Edificio de los Danzantes

3.77 MILES

This structure combines an early (Monte Albán I) building, which contained famous carvings known as Danzantes (Dancers), with a later structure that was…