Welcome to Bahía de Kino

Laid-back Bahía de Kino is a gorgeous stretch of beach paradise named after Padre Eusebio Kino, who established a small mission here for the indigenous Seri people in the 17th century. The old part, Kino Viejo, is a rough and ready Mexican fishing village that fans out along the lengthy main beach. By contrast Kino Nuevo, a couple of kilometers to the north, is a far smarter place with nice homes and beachfront restaurants; it is the destination of choice for many ‘snowbirds’ (retired North American citizens who head south for winter). Kino Nuevo also boasts the best strip of beach, a seemingly endless swath of pristine golden sand. High season is from November to March; at other times, you may find yourself blissfully alone by the water.