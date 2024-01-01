With a bubbly stone facade, the tarnished pink Templo de Santo Domingo, in a plazuela of the same name, is in a baroque style, with fine gilded altars and a graceful horseshoe staircase. Built by the Jesuits in the 1740s, the church was taken over by Dominican monks when the Jesuits were expelled in 1767.
