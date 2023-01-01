This former convent now houses the Museo Virreinal de Guadalupe, with the building's original religious paintings by Miguel Cabrera, Juan Correa, Antonio Torres and Cristóbal Villalpando. Wandering through the building is a delight; note the extraordinary perspective of the paintings in the cloisters from where you stand. Visitors can also see the library and its 9000 original volumes dating from 1529.

Be sure to step into the stunning choir on the church's upper floor, with its fine carved and painted chairs. From here, you can peer into the gilded and beautifully decorated 19th-century Capilla de Nápoles. The chapel opens for special occasions only.