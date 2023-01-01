The city's main plaza is north of the cathedral and although normally quiet in the day it buzzes at night with families promenading, children playing and occasional live music. The Palacio de Gobierno on the plaza's east side was built in the 18th century for a colonial family. In the turret of its main staircase is a mural of the history of Zacatecas state, painted in 1970 by Antonio Rodríguez.

Across the road, and directly opposite the Palacio, the Palacio de la Mala Noche was built in the late 18th century for a mine owner and now houses state government offices.