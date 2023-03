This small five-roomed museum is a touching tribute to the musician, Manuel M Ponce, a well-traveled, intellectual Mexican, whose best-known score includes Estrellito. One of Ponce's former pupils, Carlos Vasquez, was bequeathed Ponce's belongings on the maestro's death and Vasquez in turn spent his life trying to promote Ponce. This included donating his collection to a museum (sadly, Vasquez died only months before the museum opened in 2014).