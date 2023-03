The Museo Pedro Coronel is housed in a 17th-century former Jesuit college and is one of provincial Mexico's best art museums. Pedro Coronel (1923−85) was an affluent Zacatecan artist who bequeathed to the city his collection of art and artifacts from all over the world, as well as his own works. The collection includes 20th-century works by Picasso, Rouault, Dalí, Goya and Miró; and pre-Hispanic Mexican artifacts, masks and other ancient pieces.