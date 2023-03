Built in the late 18th century for a mine owner, the building's unusual name ('Bad Night Palace') is accounted for by a local legend that its former owner, fearing imminent ruin, gave the last bits of his fortune away to a woman on the street and waited for the bailiffs to arrive the next day. Instead, however, it was miners who called the following morning to announce the discovery of a massive seam of gold. It now houses state-government offices.