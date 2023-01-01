Built between 1729 and 1752, the pink-stone cathedral is an ultimate expression of Mexican baroque. The stupendous main facade is a wall of detailed carvings; this has been interpreted as a giant symbol of the tabernacle. Indeed, a tiny figure of an angel holding a tabernacle is in the middle of the design, the keystone atop the round central window. Above this, in the third tier, is Christ and above Christ is God.

The southern facade's central sculpture is of La Virgen de los Zacatecanos, the city's patroness. The north facade shows Christ crucified, attended by the Virgin Mary and St John. Unveiled in 2010, the grand altar is the work of Javier Marín, a famous Mexican artist. It features 10 large bronze figures and the figure of Christ, arranged on a backdrop of golden blocks.