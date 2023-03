Named after the patron saint of miners, this 18th-century chapel has a holy image of the Virgen del Patrocinio above its altar that is said to be capable of healing the sick. Thousands of pilgrims flock here each year on September 8, when the image is carried to the city's cathedral as part of the Feria de Zacatecas.

There are no set opening hours but it's normally open throughout daylight hours.