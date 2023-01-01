Museo Toma de Zacatecas

This museum memorializes the 1914 battle fought on the slopes of the Cerro de la Bufa in which the revolutionary División del Norte, led by Pancho Villa and Felipe Ángeles, defeated President Victoriano Huerta’s forces. This gave the revolutionaries control of Zacatecas, which was the gateway to Mexico City. The child-friendly museum, which reopened in 2014 after a full renovation, is a technological delight, with talking ghosts, actual footage of the battle and all kinds of other interactive displays.