ATV Tour in Zacatecas to Sauceda de la Borda and V

Your 3-hour ATV tour begins as you head to the meeting point in Zacatecas where you'll meet your guide and receive all necessary equipment including your ATV and a safety briefing. Your adventure then takes you through terrains and roads as you head to the town of of Vetagrande and Sauceda de la Borda.On the way, you'll see and stop at some interesting points in Zacatecas. See the viewpoint of Mina Activa and then the town of Vetagrande where you will then cross a bridge and then a tunnel. Then, pass by La Esperanza cavern/tunnel and pass by an old dam to reach the community of Sauceda de la Borda. You'll then continue through another dam and drive through a paved road. You will also see and stop at the Silver Center of Zacatecas, as this town is famous for its silver. Along the way, you'll get to stop and take pictures. You will end the tour at the starting point and take great memories of this thrilling and fun ride.