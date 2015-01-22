Welcome to Zacatecas
Zacatecas was where thousands of indigenous slaves were forced by the Spanish to toil in the mines under terrible conditions. Pancho Villa enjoyed a historic victory in 1914, and he is still feted by locals today. Today, travelers can have their own lofty experiences in a teleférico (cable car) to the Cerro de la Bufa, the impressive rock outcrop that soars above the town and affords great views of the church domes and tiled rooftops below. Alternatively, visitors can drop below the surface to tour the infamous Edén mine, a sobering reminder of the city's brutal colonial past.
Zacatecas ATV Adventure Tour to Mina San Bernabé
Your 2-hour ATV tour begins at a meeting point in Zacatecas where your guide will greet you and you will get all necessary equipment including your ATV and a safety briefing. Your adventure then takes you through terrains and roads as you head to the San Bernabé mine.On the way, you'll see and stop at some interesting points in Zacatecas. See the viewpoint othe mine roads and then see the Mina Activa. You'll then continue through another dam and drive through a paved road. Along the way, you'll get to stop and take pictures. You will end the tour at the starting point and take great memories of this thrilling and fun ride.
ATV Tour in Zacatecas to Sauceda de la Borda and V
Your 3-hour ATV tour begins as you head to the meeting point in Zacatecas where you'll meet your guide and receive all necessary equipment including your ATV and a safety briefing. Your adventure then takes you through terrains and roads as you head to the town of of Vetagrande and Sauceda de la Borda.On the way, you'll see and stop at some interesting points in Zacatecas. See the viewpoint of Mina Activa and then the town of Vetagrande where you will then cross a bridge and then a tunnel. Then, pass by La Esperanza cavern/tunnel and pass by an old dam to reach the community of Sauceda de la Borda. You'll then continue through another dam and drive through a paved road. You will also see and stop at the Silver Center of Zacatecas, as this town is famous for its silver. Along the way, you'll get to stop and take pictures. You will end the tour at the starting point and take great memories of this thrilling and fun ride.