Welcome to Guanajuato State
These days, the state's treasures are the quaint colonial towns of Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende. Visitors to this region can enjoy its precious legacies: stunning colonial architecture, established cultural scenes and a stream of never-ending festivals…not to mention friendly, proud locals and a lively university atmosphere.
Taste of San Miguel Food Tour
Experience off-the-beaten path eateries and their colorful owners and staff, and regional delicacies. Walk away with an enriched understanding of San Miguel’s people and culture, a satisfied stomach and new insight to continue on your discovery of authentic San Miguel de Allende! This foodie walking tour features six food tasting locations carefully chosen to highlight the best regional flavors San Miguel has to offer. Enough for a satisfying lunch, you will enjoy a sampling of mouth-watering food at family-owned restaurants and stands and sip on refreshing local drinks. Learn about food from the local people and community, its history and deep cultural ties. Stops include , mouth-watering Cochinita Pibil, delicious black mole, fresh ceviche, San Miguel’s best Churros and much more. All tastings are included in the ticket price.
Evening Food Tour in San Miguel de Allende
The aim of the tour is to not only satisfy your stomach but quench your thirst for knowledge. Between savoring delicious bites and tastings, you will explore the stunning architecture and learn about Mexican culture and traditions Delicious specialties served on the tour are: Aperi – Chef Mateo’s farm-to-table approach has changed the culinary landscape of San Miguel. La Azotea – Great rooftop with amazing creations like their jicama shrimp taco. The Restaurant – Recognized as one of the top restaurants in San Miguel, it’s responsible for making San Miguel a culinary destination with its seasonal dishes. El Pegazo- To try our national dish Chile enogada. 13 Ceilos- End the evening on a sweet note. * Please note that on Thursdays we visit the award winning restaurant Jacinto 1930 due to Thursday being Hamburger Night at the Restaurant
Canada de la Virgen Archaeological Site Tour
The best way to visit the site of Cañada de la Virgen is with a team of archaeologists and anthropologists. The site is located just 25 kilometers West of San Miguel de Allende and you will see it along highly specialized guides who will share their knowledge of the Otomi people and of other cultures of the Bajio region, as well as the Mesoamerican cultures in general.You will be able to leisurely walk a total of approximately 3 kilometers (2 miles) within approximately 2 hours. This way your tour will encompass all of the archaeological site. You will leave with a more thorough knowledge of this wonderful, historical site.
Half Day Horseback Riding Adventure
The first part of our excursion takes us over the plains and amongst the cattle. After a short while we reach the edge of the canyon and begin a 40 minute descent to the bottom of the canyon, where we find a winding river named La Virgen which we will cross at several points. The views are truly breathtaking in every direction and the river crossings fun and exciting. Throughout the ride you will have the opportunity to gallop around.Half-way through the excursion there will be a stop for a short break to do a little bit of hiking and search for quartz filled geodes, or to simply relax along the edge of the river and take some fantastic photographs.After this rest stop, continue on your trusty steeds up-and-out of the canyon until reaching it's spectacular cliffs. Here you will make a pause on your horse to take some incredible photos. It is also here that you may wish to rappel off the sheer 120 foot-high cliff faces! For the grand finale the staff back at the ranch will have one of the most delicious organic ranch-style meals that you will ever experience. This authentic meal includes freshly hand-made tortillas, organic cheese, beans, quesadillas, nopales (cactus), rice, salad, guacamole & salsa, fresh fruit among other traditional dishes.
Tacos and Tequila Food Walking Tour in San Miguel de Allende
Meet your guide at a central location in San Miguel to start your 3.5-hour food and cocktail walking tour. Satisfy your craving for good food with each tasty bite while quenching your thirst for knowledge — and the best cocktails. You’ll stop by six tasting locations, including family-owned eateries and food stands chosen by your guide to highlight local cuisine and drinks. Sip a mezcal cocktail made with tamarind paired with a mushroom taco; lndulge in a gourmet chicken taco invented by an award-winning chef ; eat at San Miguel busiest taco stand and experience one of San Miguel oldest cantinas. Learn the historical significance of Mexican spirits and how to differentiate each one. Between mouthwatering tastings your informative guide will point out some of San Miguel’s must-see sights.
Leisurely Half Day Trail Riding in San Miguel de Allende
Your guide will provide a detailed western riding lesson on the commands to have a fun and safe trail riding experience. Have one cowboy for every two riders for communication and safety! Children (first time on a horse) under the ages of 13 can have their own personal cowboy leading them on a rope with their own horse. Start riding from "Ejido de Boca de la Canada" through the river which is totally awesome and the local horses are trained and sure footed! Then you ride pass a 300+ year old antique Otomi Chapel for a little history. Start climbing up the Canyon on easy trails (no ledges) to enjoy the beautiful views of the Canada de la Virgen. Stop for 15 minutes at a lookout above the canyon to take photos of you with your cameras! Customize your riding where it's appropriate for trotting, cantering or galloping with our experienced cowboys while others can continue walking to enjoy the spectacular views. Catch-up with each other on the trails! Stop halfway through the trail ride to stretch your legs and rest for as long as you like to enjoy the spectacular views of the Presa Allende and San Miguel de Allende. The bonus here is you never return back on the same trails for different views and terrain! See "other tour options" for your customized "Sunset" trail rides too! Provide you with a variety of different trails to customize the various experienced and non-experienced level riders. For the more adventurous riders, your guide takes you deeper into the countryside for more galloping in "Ejido de Boca de la Canada"! Personalize your comfort and experience level of horseback riding. Always, riding with an English speaking guide for communication and practice your Spanish riding with the professional cowboys! Provide door to door pickup/drop-off for up to 8 riders gratis in a luxurious suburban. Offer an optional Mexican authentic ranch lunch served afterwards for $5.00usd each. Also, the local women can prepare you with vegetarian, gluten free and/or special dietary lunches in advanced.