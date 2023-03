On August 20, 1847, this former convent was the scene of a historic military defeat, when Mexican troops defended it against US forces advancing from Veracruz in a dispute over the US annexation of Texas. The US invasion was but one example in a long history of foreign intervention in Mexico, as compellingly demonstrated in Churubusco's Museo Nacional de las Intervenciones. Entry into the church itself is during Mass only. From metro General Anaya, it's a 500m walk west.