Welcome to East of Mexico City
The gorgeous colonial city of Puebla – Mexico’s fifth-largest city – is the dominant regional center, a local transportation hub and a big tourist draw with its churches dripping in tilework, rich culinary traditions, intriguing history and excellent museums. The surrounding state of Puebla is predominantly rural and home to approximately 500,000 indigenous people. Their rich handicraft culture ranges from pottery and carved onyx to embroidered textiles.
Attractive Cholula is now connected to Puebla by a convenient tourist train, making it easier than ever to drop by its youthful bars and chic restaurants.
Mexico–Cities, Cuisine & Ruins
From the hustle of modern Mexico City, which preserves its magic from centuries gone by, to the ruins at Chichén Itzá, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, this adventure takes in all the cultural and historical highlights. It’s perfect for travellers on a tight budget looking to see as much as possible of this diverse region.
Mexico Food & Culture
Somehow, Mexico has become synonymous with boring resorts and crowded beaches. That’s not the Mexico we know. Come and experience ours on this nine-day journey into the country’s colonial past. Beginning in Mexico City, you’ll move on to Puebla and indulge in their famous spicy and chocolatey mole sauce, then explore Oaxaca’s pre-Spanish ruins and Baroque churches. Enjoy the beaches of the Pacific Coast – let this destination get under your skin.
Classic Mexico Adventure
If you want to experience all the flavours of Mexico you’re going to need more than just tacos and tequila – the music, the history, and the people all have a little something you’ll crave. Cities, beaches, jungle, and the curious spices of mole sauce all await on this 14-day tour that lets you hit the beach, discover the ruins of the Mayans, and wander colonial cities. Think of this as Mexico 101 without the pop quiz.