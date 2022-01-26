Shutterstock

Chacahua

Chacahua village straddles the channel that connects the west end of Chacahua lagoon to the ocean. The eastern (ocean) side of the village, fronting a wonderful beach, is a perfect place to bliss out. Surfing, bird-watching, snorkeling, beach-combing, sunset cruises and visits to a crocodile farm are all on the menu here.

Explore Chacahua

  • C

    Cocodrilario de Chacahua

    The Cocodrilario de Chacahua houses over 200 crocodiles, releasing some of them into the lagoons occasionally as part of a successful program to save the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chacahua.

  • See

    Cocodrilario de Chacahua

    The Cocodrilario de Chacahua houses over 200 crocodiles, releasing some of them into the lagoons occasionally as part of a successful program to save the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Chacahua

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.