Barra de Navidad Tropical Tour from Manzanillo

Your bilingual guide will pick you up at your hotel at 9am and head out to explore the picturesque countryside surrounding Manzanillo for this 6-hour tour. Travel through the lush landscape of Jalisco with its tropical plantations of coconuts, bananas, mangoes, papayas, and lime trees. Stop at a banana plantation to learn how the fruit is cultivated. Continue to the rustic fishing village of Barra de Navidad, located on a sandbar in a beautiful bay of the Costalegre. Unlike the big resort towns, the population here is still mostly employed in the fishing and farming trades. Soak up the ambiance of the tranquil village, and stroll down cobblestone streets to purchase unique souvenirs at antique shops.To add a little mystery to your tour, visit San Antonio Church in the main square to discover why it is also known as the “Christ of Fallen Arms Church,” and hear the story of the miracle that took place here. Return to your hotel with a new appreciation for the rich culture and landscape of Jalisco.