Welcome to Barra de Navidad

Barra de Navidad greets you with a mellow happiness and easy charm that seeps into your bones. It's a pueblo on a narrow isthmus between a lagoon and the beach, boasting excellent sportfishing, bird- and crocodile-watching trips and succulent seafood. Barra first came to prominence in 1564 when its shipyards produced the galleons used by conquistador Miguel López de Legazpi and Father André de Urdaneta to deliver the Philippines to King Felipe of Spain. By 1600, however, most of the conquests were being conducted from Acapulco, and Barra slipped into sleepy obscurity.

Top experiences in Barra de Navidad

Amazing hotels and hostels

Travel guides

Barra de Navidad activities

$57.50 Tours & Sightseeing

Barra de Navidad Tropical Tour from Manzanillo

Your bilingual guide will pick you up at your hotel at 9am and head out to explore the picturesque countryside surrounding Manzanillo for this 6-hour tour. Travel through the lush landscape of Jalisco with its tropical plantations of coconuts, bananas, mangoes, papayas, and lime trees. Stop at a banana plantation to learn how the fruit is cultivated. Continue to the rustic fishing village of Barra de Navidad, located on a sandbar in a beautiful bay of the Costalegre. Unlike the big resort towns, the population here is still mostly employed in the fishing and farming trades. Soak up the ambiance of the tranquil village, and stroll down cobblestone streets to purchase unique souvenirs at antique shops.To add a little mystery to your tour, visit San Antonio Church in the main square to discover why it is also known as the “Christ of Fallen Arms Church,” and hear the story of the miracle that took place here. Return to your hotel with a new appreciation for the rich culture and landscape of Jalisco.
