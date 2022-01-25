With its daunting size and seemingly endless sprawl, the megalopolis of Mexico City might seem like a challenge to escape from, but even if you’re in Mexico’s capital for only a week, the ancient ruins, pueblos mágicos (magical villages) and stunning mountain landscape of the surrounding area should not be missed. Mexico City – like many capitals – has little in common with even its closest neighbors.

While many visitors to the region take a day trip to the awe-inspiring archaeological complex at Teotihuacán, the area offers much more – from the captivating colonial cities of Taxco, Puebla and Cuernavaca to the eccentric small towns of Valle de Bravo and Tepoztlán. For those eager to taste some crisp, particulate-free mountain air, there are pueblitos (small towns) such as Cuetzalan and Real del Monte, the volcanic giants of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl, and the lesser-known ruins of Xochicalco and Cantona to visit.