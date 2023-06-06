South of Mexico City

A host of great destinations sits south of the Mexican capital, including mystical Tepoztlán, breathtaking silver-mining tourist mecca Taxco and the superb complex of caves at Grutas de Cacahuamilpa. Cuernavaca, ‘the city of eternal spring,’ is a longtime popular escape from Mexico City and a home-away-from-home for many North Americans and chilangos (Mexico City inhabitants) who own second houses here.

  • Pirámide de Tepozteco, built on the peak of the Sierra de Tepoztlan, Mexico.

    Pirámide de Tepozteco

    Tepoztlán

    Tepoztlán's main sight is this 10m-high pyramid perched atop a sheer cliff at the end of a very steep paved path that begins at the end of Avenida del…

  • Santa Prisca Church, Taxco, Mexico.

    Templo de Santa Prisca

    Taxco

    The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…

  • Museo Robert Brady

    Museo Robert Brady

    Cuernavaca

    Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to be independently wealthy and spend their life traveling around the world collecting art for their lavish Mexican…

  • Museo Casa Figueroa

    Museo Casa Figueroa

    Taxco

    A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside…

  • Xochicalco

    Xochicalco

    South of Mexico City

    Atop a desolate plateau with views for miles around, Xochicalco is an impressive and relatively easy day trip from Cuernavaca that shouldn’t be missed. It…

  • Cacahuamilpa Caverns

    Cacahuamilpa Caverns

    South of Mexico City

    One of central Mexico’s most stunning natural sights, the Cacahuamilpa caverns are a must-see for anyone visiting Taxco or Cuernavaca. The scale of the…

  • Catedral de Cuernavaca

    Catedral de Cuernavaca

    Cuernavaca

    Cuernavaca’s cathedral, Templo de la Asunción de María is plain and solid with an unembellished facade. It stands in a large high-walled recinto (compound…

  • Palacio de Cortés

    Palacio de Cortés

    Cuernavaca

    Cortés’ imposing medieval-style fortress stands opposite the southeast end of the Plaza de Armas. This two-story stone palace was built in 1535 on the…

