Overview

A host of great destinations sits south of the Mexican capital, including mystical Tepoztlán, breathtaking silver-mining tourist mecca Taxco and the superb complex of caves at Grutas de Cacahuamilpa. Cuernavaca, ‘the city of eternal spring,’ is a longtime popular escape from Mexico City and a home-away-from-home for many North Americans and chilangos (Mexico City inhabitants) who own second houses here.