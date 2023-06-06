Teotihuacán

View of the Pyramid of the Sun

Overview

This complex of awesome pyramids, set amid what was once Mesoamerica’s greatest city, is the region’s most visited destination. The sprawling site compares to the ruins of the Yucatán and Chiapas for significance and anyone lucky enough to come here will be inspired by the astonishing technological might of the Teotihuacán (teh-oh-tee-wah-kahn) civilization.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    Teotihuacán

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

  • Pyramid of the Moon, Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide de la Luna

    Teotihuacán

    The Pyramid of the Moon, at the north end of the Calzada de los Muertos, is smaller than the Pirámide del Sol, but more gracefully proportioned. Completed…

  • Quetzalcoatl Pyramid Temple at Teotihuacan Ruins.

    Templo de Quetzalcóatl

    Teotihuacán

    Teotihuacán's third-largest pyramid is the most ornate. The four surviving steps of the facade (there were originally seven) are adorned with striking…

  • La Ciudadela

    La Ciudadela

    Teotihuacán

    This expansive square complex is believed to have been the residence of the city’s supreme ruler, and its rooms may have been the city’s administrative…

  • Palacio de Quetzalpapálotl

    Palacio de Quetzalpapálotl

    Teotihuacán

    Off the Plaza de la Luna’s southwest corner is the Palace of the Quetzal Butterfly, thought to be the home of a high priest. The remains of bears,…

  • Palacio de Tetitla & Palacio de Atetelco

    Palacio de Tetitla & Palacio de Atetelco

    Teotihuacán

    A group of palaces lies west, outside Teotihuacán's main area, several hundred meters northwest of Gate 1. Many of the murals, discovered in the 1940s,…

  • Museo del Sitio

    Museo del Sitio

    Teotihuacán

    Lying just south of the Pirámide del Sol, Teotihuacán's site museum makes for a refreshing stop midway through a visit to the historic complex. The museum…

  • Calzada de los Muertos

    Calzada de los Muertos

    Teotihuacán

    Centuries ago, the Calzada de los Muertos must have seemed absolutely incomparable to its inhabitants, who were able to see its buildings at their best…

