Welcome to Addu Atoll

Heart-shaped Addu Atoll, just south of the equator, is the most southern point of Maldives. There’s a splash of late-colonial flavour here – the island of Gan was used a British military base until the 1970s – and an independent streak flows through the locals, who speak a different dialect of Dhivehi to that spoken in Male. The atoll enjoyed a brief period of independence as part of the United Suvadive Republic between 1959 and 1963.

