Welcome to North Male Atoll

Tourism is well developed in North Male Atoll, which includes the tiny single-island atolls of Gaafaru Falhu and Kaashidhoo to its north. Maldivian tourism began here with the resort of Kurumba opening its doors in 1972, and many of the resorts in North Male are grand dames in the scope of the country's relatively recent conversion to luxury travel destination. As well as having many of the best known resorts, these days there are many inhabited islands that are now home to thriving guesthouse scenes.

