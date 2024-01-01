St Peter's Church

This is the oldest functioning Roman Catholic church in Malaysia, built in 1710 by descendants of early Portuguese settlers. It's quite an elegant picture in its repainted state, while the church bell is the oldest object in the house of worship and was cast in Goa in 1608. The Latin words Tu es Petrus ('You are Peter') are above the apse.
