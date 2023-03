If you're heading up to Bukit China to check out the old graves, it's hard to resist stepping inside this temple at the hill's base. 'Precious Hill Temple' was built around 1795 and is dedicated to the guardian deity Tua Pek Kong.

To the right of the temple is King's Well, a 15th-century well built by Sultan Mansur Shah for his wife. Legend has it that anyone drinking from the well will return to Melaka; a grate covers it today, meaning you'll have to make another excuse to revisit.