St Francis Xavier's Church

Melaka City

LoginSave

A central landmark, this mid-19th-century neo-Gothic building was once the largest church built by the MEP (Paris Foreign Missionary) in the Malay Peninsula.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Stadthuys and clocktower in Town Square.

    Stadthuys

    0.2 MILES

    This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

  • Dutch Square

    Dutch Square

    0.16 MILES

    The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…

  • Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    0.31 MILES

    Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…

  • History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    0.19 MILES

    The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

  • Singapore, Singapore - January 17, 2016 : Maritime Museum in Malacca City, Malaysia; Shutterstock ID 498671809; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Maritime Museum & Naval Museum

    0.4 MILES

    Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…

  • Strait mosque during sunset; Shutterstock ID 184811996; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Masjid Selat Melaka

    1.13 MILES

    Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…

  • MALACCA, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 23: Tourists visit Cheng Hoon Teng Temple at Malacca city on Dec 23, 2013 in Malacca, Malaysia. Malacca has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 7 July 2008.; Shutterstock ID 175419539; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Cheng Hoon Teng Temple

    0.32 MILES

    Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…

  • MALACCA, MALAYSIA - MAY 19: A view of Christ Church & Dutch Square on May 19, 2012 in Malacca, Malaysia. It was built in 1753 by Dutch & is the oldest 18th century Protestant church in Malaysia.; Shutterstock ID 111271517; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Christ Church

    0.14 MILES

    Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

View more attractions

Nearby Melaka City attractions

1. Christ Church

0.14 MILES

Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

2. Zheng He Duo Yun Xuan

0.14 MILES

A Shanghai-based auction house has funded this impressive gallery split between two large converted warehouses facing the Melaka River and entered from…

3. Dutch Square

0.16 MILES

The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…

4. Cheng Ho Cultural Museum

0.17 MILES

The impressive exploits of Chinese-Muslim seafarer Cheng Ho (Zheng He) are celebrated through this museum's dioramas and maritime miscellany. The Ming…

5. History & Ethnography Museums Complex

0.19 MILES

The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

6. Stadthuys

0.2 MILES

This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

7. Sultanate Palace

0.2 MILES

This wooden replica of the palace of Sultan Mansur Shah, who ruled Melaka from 1456 to 1477, houses an open-air cultural museum and lovely gardens. The…

8. Melaka Malay Sultanate Water Wheel

0.23 MILES

In 2006, work on the Menara Taming Sari revolving tower uncovered another part of the city's fortress walls. The revolving tower was relocated further…