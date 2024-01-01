A central landmark, this mid-19th-century neo-Gothic building was once the largest church built by the MEP (Paris Foreign Missionary) in the Malay Peninsula.
St Francis Xavier's Church
Melaka City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.2 MILES
This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…
0.16 MILES
The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…
0.31 MILES
Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…
History & Ethnography Museums Complex
0.19 MILES
The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…
Maritime Museum & Naval Museum
0.4 MILES
Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…
1.13 MILES
Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…
0.32 MILES
Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…
0.14 MILES
Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…
Nearby Melaka City attractions
0.14 MILES
0.14 MILES
A Shanghai-based auction house has funded this impressive gallery split between two large converted warehouses facing the Melaka River and entered from…
0.16 MILES
0.17 MILES
The impressive exploits of Chinese-Muslim seafarer Cheng Ho (Zheng He) are celebrated through this museum's dioramas and maritime miscellany. The Ming…
5. History & Ethnography Museums Complex
0.19 MILES
0.2 MILES
0.2 MILES
This wooden replica of the palace of Sultan Mansur Shah, who ruled Melaka from 1456 to 1477, houses an open-air cultural museum and lovely gardens. The…
8. Melaka Malay Sultanate Water Wheel
0.23 MILES
In 2006, work on the Menara Taming Sari revolving tower uncovered another part of the city's fortress walls. The revolving tower was relocated further…