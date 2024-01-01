Sri Subramaniam Thuropathai Amman Alayam

A huge gopuram (tower), as elaborate and pink as a tiered wedding cake, erupts from this temple. Few visitors come here, but if you shed your shoes you can marvel at exterior statues of Surya with his chariot pulled by seven horses, and at a rainbow of enamelled decorations inside.

