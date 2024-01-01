A huge gopuram (tower), as elaborate and pink as a tiered wedding cake, erupts from this temple. Few visitors come here, but if you shed your shoes you can marvel at exterior statues of Surya with his chariot pulled by seven horses, and at a rainbow of enamelled decorations inside.
Sri Subramaniam Thuropathai Amman Alayam
Melaka City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
History & Ethnography Museums Complex
Maritime Museum & Naval Museum
Nearby Melaka City attractions
5. Jonker Walk World Heritage Park
7. Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum
8. Sri Poyyatha Vinayagar Moorthi Temple
