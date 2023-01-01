Prison Museum

Fixing an unflinching gaze on Malaysian prisons, past and present, this museum occupies – naturally enough – a former prison. There is interesting detail on the 18th-century beginnings of the Malaysian prison system, how it was shaped under British rule, and on famous jails like Pulau Jerjak, Malaysia's version of Alcatraz. Things get more disturbing with interactive displays on corporal punishment and the insides of prison cells, so it's not one for young children.

The museum is isolated 2.5km east of Chinatown; a taxi should cost around RM10.