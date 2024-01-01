Great Cat of Kuching

A 2.5m-high white pussycat with wire whiskers is perched at the eastern end of Jln Padungan on a traffic island just outside the Chinese ceremonial gate. During festivals the feline is adorned with red paper lanterns, streamers or even a party hat. The statue was erected in 1988 to celebrate Kuching attaining city status.
0.74 MILES
Housed in the century-old Chinese Court building, this museum provides an excellent introduction to the nine major Chinese communities – each with its own…
0.8 MILES
Built by Charles Brooke in 1879 and named after his wife, Ranee Margaret, this hilltop fortress long protected Kuching against surprise attack by pirates…
1.06 MILES
Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020 after extensive conservation work, the Sarawak Museum was established in 1891 by Charles…
1.04 MILES
The Old Court House was built in the late 19th century to serve as the city’s administrative centre. It now houses a cafe and bar, the excellent Ranee…
1.05 MILES
Linking the northern and southern parts of Kuching, the city's spectacular pedestrian bridge (335m) is constructed to resemble the letter 'S' (for Sarawak…
1.03 MILES
Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020. This museum featured an exhibit called Urang Sarawak, which deftly and succinctly…
10.89 MILES
One of the best places in the world to see semiwild orangutans in their natural rainforest habitat, swinging from trees and scurrying up vines, Semenggoh…
1.15 MILES
Built by Charles Brooke in 1869, the Astana (a local word meaning 'palace’) – conveniently labelled in giant white letters – and its manicured gardens…
0.35 MILES
On the roundabout, the Cat Column features four cats around the bottom and four hibiscus flowers near the top – the latter are just below the cat-adorned…
2. Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Hindu Temple
0.4 MILES
This usually peaceful temple comes alive with the chanting of traditional Hindu songs on Friday.
0.42 MILES
The textile gallery and museum of this charitable foundation, which aims to promote and preserve Iban culture, has excellent exhibits on Iban ikat (tie…
0.5 MILES
An assemblage of polychrome cats who pose and preen amid the passing cars.
0.71 MILES
This sedate, old-time Malay kampung (village), filled with joyously colourful houses and a profusion of flowering plants, is a world away from the glitz…
0.71 MILES
Perhaps the nicest of Kuching's several statues of kucing (cats) is Gaye Porter's life-size bronze sculpture of playful felines cavorting on the lawn…
0.72 MILES
Tua Pek Kong, atop the red wedding-cake structure on Jln Padungan at the end of Main Bazaar, is the most popular temple in town for Chinese residents.
0.74 MILES
