Welcome to Tawau
Sabah's third city, Tawau is not the most picturesque of places, despite its position beside the Celebes Sea and proximity to the Semporna Archipelago, but let's give it a break; poor Tawau has seen more conflict than a hard-bitten mercenary. Bombed by the British in 1944 to force out the invading Japanese army, today many of its hastily erected buildings don't merit much of a glance, but don't give up on it yet, for what the town lacks in photogenic charm, it more than makes up with friendly locals and vibrant markets oozing pungent aromas and old world atmosphere.
Tawau is Sabah's border crossing with Kalimantan and the only place where foreigners can get a visa to enter Indonesia.
Top experiences in Tawau
