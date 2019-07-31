Around 25km north of Sandakan, and covering 40 sq km of the Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve, this inspiring, world-famous centre welcomes orphaned and…
Sepilok
A visit to the world's most famous place to see orangutans in their natural habitat is all the more compelling thanks to the outdoor nursery for orangutan youngsters in the same complex, and the nearby Sun Bear Conservation Centre and Rainforest Discovery Centre. In addition, the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary is only a short drive away.
What makes Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre (SORC) work so well as a destination is its organisation, special-needs-friendly paths, transport links and the fact that, with the exception of the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary, the other sights here are all within walking distance. There are also some beautiful places to stay on the edge of the jungle.
Explore Sepilok
- Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre
Around 25km north of Sandakan, and covering 40 sq km of the Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve, this inspiring, world-famous centre welcomes orphaned and…
- Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre
The wonderful BSBCC provides care to rescued sun bears (44 at the time of writing), the world's second-most endangered bear. It's possible to see the…
- Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary
A local palm-plantation owner has created a private proboscis monkey sanctuary, attracting the floppy-conked locals with sugar-free pancakes at 9.30am and…
- RRainforest Discovery Centre
The RDC, about 1.5km from SORC, offers an engaging education in tropical flora and fauna. Outside the exhibit hall filled with child-friendly displays, a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sepilok.
See
Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre
Around 25km north of Sandakan, and covering 40 sq km of the Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve, this inspiring, world-famous centre welcomes orphaned and…
See
Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre
The wonderful BSBCC provides care to rescued sun bears (44 at the time of writing), the world's second-most endangered bear. It's possible to see the…
See
Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary
A local palm-plantation owner has created a private proboscis monkey sanctuary, attracting the floppy-conked locals with sugar-free pancakes at 9.30am and…
See
Rainforest Discovery Centre
The RDC, about 1.5km from SORC, offers an engaging education in tropical flora and fauna. Outside the exhibit hall filled with child-friendly displays, a…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sepilok
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.