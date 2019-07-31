A visit to the world's most famous place to see orangutans in their natural habitat is all the more compelling thanks to the outdoor nursery for orangutan youngsters in the same complex, and the nearby Sun Bear Conservation Centre and Rainforest Discovery Centre. In addition, the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary is only a short drive away.

What makes Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre (SORC) work so well as a destination is its organisation, special-needs-friendly paths, transport links and the fact that, with the exception of the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary, the other sights here are all within walking distance. There are also some beautiful places to stay on the edge of the jungle.