Welcome to Lahad Datu

This little coastal town has a fish market, dry goods market, wilting sun-scorched buildings and very little else to keep you here. Travellers wishing to visit Tabin Wildlife Park and the Danum Valley – if they haven't already booked – arrive in town, head to the respective offices and stay a night before leaving for the jungle the next morning. If you have booked, you'll likely arrive on an early flight and be spirited away by your guide from either Borneo Nature Tours, which runs the Borneo Rainforest Lodge (BRL), or the Danum Valley Field Centre. Both of these outfits have offices next to each other in the upper part of town – known as Taman Fajar, or Fajar Centre.

Read More

There's a major difference between the two Danum Valley sleeping options, and that's price and luxury. The Borneo Rainforest Lodge is upscale and very comfortable, the Field Centre, rough, ready and very authentic. The Field Centre's office can be slow about responding to emails or phone calls asking for lodging. They offer ample rooms and dorm space these days for non scientific types, but it's always best to book ahead by a few days. For groups you may have to book much earlier. You can just show up in person, and politely request to speak with someone about sleeping arrangements.

At the airport terminal building you'll find the efficient and friendly booking office of Tabin Wildlife Holidays, a secondary forest sanctuary on the other side of Lahad Datu.

Read Less

Top experiences in Lahad Datu

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels