Welcome to Lahad Datu

This little coastal town has a fish market, dry goods market, wilting sun-scorched buildings and very little else to keep you here. Travellers wishing to visit Tabin Wildlife Park and the Danum Valley – if they haven't already booked – arrive in town, head to the respective offices and stay a night before leaving for the jungle the next morning. If you have booked, you'll likely arrive on an early flight and be spirited away by your guide from either Borneo Nature Tours, which runs the Borneo Rainforest Lodge (BRL), or the Danum Valley Field Centre. Both of these outfits have offices next to each other in the upper part of town – known as Taman Fajar, or Fajar Centre.

