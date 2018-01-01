Welcome to Lahad Datu
There's a major difference between the two Danum Valley sleeping options, and that's price and luxury. The Borneo Rainforest Lodge is upscale and very comfortable, the Field Centre, rough, ready and very authentic. The Field Centre's office can be slow about responding to emails or phone calls asking for lodging. They offer ample rooms and dorm space these days for non scientific types, but it's always best to book ahead by a few days. For groups you may have to book much earlier. You can just show up in person, and politely request to speak with someone about sleeping arrangements.
At the airport terminal building you'll find the efficient and friendly booking office of Tabin Wildlife Holidays, a secondary forest sanctuary on the other side of Lahad Datu.
Top experiences in Lahad Datu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.