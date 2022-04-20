The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…
Kedah
For travellers’ purposes, there are essentially two facets to Kedah: the tropical island of Langkawi and its surrounding islets, and the rural, little-visited mainland, known as Malaysia’s ‘rice bowl’.
Langkawi is the stuff of tourist brochures that don’t skimp on descriptions such as ‘sun-kissed’ and ‘paradise’. The good news is that the beaches generally live up to the hype, but it’s also an island destination that continues to maintain its Malay roots. If, like most, Langkawi is the only destination on your itinerary, you can rest assured that you’ll still get the chance to experience both facets.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kedah.
See
Telaga Tujuh
The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…
See
Kilim Karst Geoforest Park
The jetty near Tanjung Rhu is the main departure point for boat trips into the extensive mangrove forests with stunning limestone formations that edge…
See
Panorama Langkawi
The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…
See
Tanjung Rhu
On the north coast, Tanjung Rhu is one of Langkawi’s wider and better beaches, fronted by magnificent limestone stacks that bend the ocean into a pleasant…
See
Teluk Datai
On the far northwestern corner of Pulau Langkawi, the beaches at Teluk Datai are arguably some of the island’s most beautiful and secluded, but are really…
See
Muzium Padi
Muzium Padi is all about Kedah’s main crop: rice. It’s located 10km northwest of Alor Setar amid green rice paddies; a taxi costs RM25. The complex, which…
See
Pantai Cenang
The busiest and most developed beach is the 2km-long strip of sand at Pantai Cenang. The beach is gorgeous: white sand, teal water and green palms. There…
See
Pantai Pasir Tengkorak
This beautiful, secluded public beach, with its soft white sand, clear water, shady trees and jungle backdrop, is popular with locals on weekends; during…
See
Kota Kuala Kedah
This fort, completed in 1780, is opposite Kuala Kedah town on the far bank of Sungai Kedah, a 10-minute taxi ride from the ferry terminal. It was once…
