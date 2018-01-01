Welcome to Morondava
Grand Tsingy De Bemaraha and Baobab Avenue from Morondava 3 Day Tour
DAY 1: MORONDAVA - BEKOPAKA Departure early in the morning for Bekopaka, by unpaved road. Transfer by ferry in Belo sur Tsiribihina. Then continue driving towards Bekopaka. Late in the afternoon arrival to the hotelOvernight at hotel Grand hotel or similar DAY 2: BEKOPAKABreakfast at the hotel. Day to visit the Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park: This park is ranked among the heritages of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the morning, we make a visit of at least 4 hours to see the big Tsingy. It is challenging, so bring good shoes and get ready to do some climbing and hiking. In the afternoon, a visit of 1 to 1h30 to discover the small Tsingy.Overnight at hotel Grand hotel DAY 3: BEKOPAKA - MORONDAVABreakfast at the hotel.Departure early in the morning to return to Belo sur Tsiribihina. Then transfer by ferry to Tsimafana. Then dirty road till Morondava. Sunset in the famous avenue of baobab. Arrival to Morondava in the end of the afternoon. Transfer to the hotel. INCLUDED: - 4WD with driver speaking English - Ferry in Tsimafana - Fuel during all the tour - Activities mentioned in the program - Local guide in the national park and reserve - Hotel room single + breakfast NOT INCLUDED: - Personal needs - Lunch + diner + drink - Tips
5 Day Tour Baobab Avenue Express from Antananarivo
Your itinerary for the tour is as follows:DAY 1: ANTANANARIVO (Tana) – ANTSIRABE From Tana, you will depart for Antsirabe at 9am from your hotel. Your drive includes panoramic views of the rice fields and also the tombs of the highlands of Madagascar. You will hit the road towards the west of Madagascar along the famous National Route 7 until you reach Betafo. Crossing the small town of Ambatolampy, the third highest point of the island in the soaring Ankaratra hills, you will finally head to Antsirabe, the highland second capital of Madagascar. Here, you will check into the H1 hotel for the night. DAY 2: ANTSIRABE – MORONDAVAAfter you have enjoyed breakfast at the hotel, you will depart for Morondava. The drive will offer views of rice paddies and landscapes of Mada. Leaving behind Route 7 and onto Route 34, you will enter a morphing, evolving change in the landscape up to the city of Miandrivazo. Cornered between the chain of Bongolava in the east and the plateau of Bemaraha on the west, the city achieves the status of the hottest city of Madagascar, with an annual average of 28°C. After a short stop in Miandrivazo, you will continue to Morondava arriving in the late afternoon. You will spend the night at Chez Maggie hotel. DAY 3: MORONDAVA – KIRINDY - MORONDAVAAfter an early breakfast this morning, you will depart for Kirindy Reserve, situated approximately 2 hours away. You will visit the reserve for an opportunity to see lemurs and baobab trees. After visiting the reserve for about 2 hours, you be driven back to Morondava. This afternoon will include a visit to Baobab Lovers and a sunset on Baobab Avenue before returning to the hotel for the evening. DAY 4: MORONDAVA – ANTSIRABEEnjoy breakfast at the hotel before beginning the journey back to the highland via Miandrivazo. Once you arrive, you will spend the night at H1 hotel DAY 5: ANTSIRABE – ANTANANARIVOBefore checking out of the hotel this morning, we will enjoy your last breakfast together and then drive back to Tana. Once you arrive in the capital, you will enjoy a historical city tour in the afternoon and a visit to the Queen's Palace and the Rova. The tour will conclude this afternoon around 5pm at your hotel in Antananarivo.
Kirindy Park, Baobob Avenue Tour from Morondava
We leave early around 7:30am-7:45am from your chosen Morondava hotel to visit the wildlife and wilderness in the forest of Kirindy. Arriving in the forest, we make a 4-hour visit to admire the fauna and flora typical of the rich remote reserve. We move by vehicle and by foot to spot the endemic animals and plants of Kirindy, from the large cats ("fossa") that prey on lemurs throughout Madagascar, to the spiny and strange plants that look dropped out of Dr. Seuss into the desert landscape. The animals here are 80% only-on-Madagascar endemics or endangered, and your guide will explain the ecological history of the area. The Kirindy Reserve is a dry forest. In the reserve, there are many birds, fossas, lemurs, and sifaka. We can find young rosewood, one of the precious woods in Madagascar that is today under perilous illegal export to China and undergoing massive illegal logging on the opposite side of the island. Up to 4-hours are spent exploring the forest, driving and walking among natural spotting or scenic spots. We stop for a 90-minute break for lunch (at your own expense) in a pleasant setting in Kirindy at Camps Amoreux, or if closed for the day, the Relais de Kirindy or Kirindy Park restaurant. This is one of the more remote, but pleasant places, to have a bite in Mada, smack in the middle of a remote national park. After lunch, we head to the legendary Baobab Avenue's main and famous corridor, to admire the ancient and bizarre trees you've seen in books about Madagascar. We drive through the alley to different views and clusters of hundreds of otherworldly trees that cultures from Madagascar and even around the world find sacred. Moving on to visit the often-painted and carved "baobabs in love" (Baobab Lovers) the iconic 2 trees twined in an embrace, and then end on the far stretch of the alley of the baobabs which are an iconic image of Madagascar. We admire the sunset in this beautiful alley adorned by giant centennial trees. We spend a total of about 2.5 hours transitting by vehicle between the different corners of Baobab Avenue. Finally, we return to Morondava after one of the most photogenic sunsets you can ever get, anywhere! We arrive back at your hotel after the photogenic sunset at the alley at around 7:30pm.
Madagascar - Baobab & Tsingy Explorer
Love the gorgeous landscapes, unusual creatures, and exploring the outdoors? Then why haven’t you been to Madagascar yet? This eight-day adventure introduces you to Africa’s remote island paradise by way of Bekopaka’s famed Baobab Alley, the stunning weathered rock formations of the Tsingy de Bemaraha Strict Nature Reserve, a canoe ride to caves along the Manambolo River, and maybe even encounters with the odd lemur. Madagascar is one of the most otherworldly places on Earth, and you may not even believe it when you see it.
Ultimate Madagascar Adventure
Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.