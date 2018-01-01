Kirindy Park, Baobob Avenue Tour from Morondava

We leave early around 7:30am-7:45am from your chosen Morondava hotel to visit the wildlife and wilderness in the forest of Kirindy. Arriving in the forest, we make a 4-hour visit to admire the fauna and flora typical of the rich remote reserve. We move by vehicle and by foot to spot the endemic animals and plants of Kirindy, from the large cats ("fossa") that prey on lemurs throughout Madagascar, to the spiny and strange plants that look dropped out of Dr. Seuss into the desert landscape. The animals here are 80% only-on-Madagascar endemics or endangered, and your guide will explain the ecological history of the area. The Kirindy Reserve is a dry forest. In the reserve, there are many birds, fossas, lemurs, and sifaka. We can find young rosewood, one of the precious woods in Madagascar that is today under perilous illegal export to China and undergoing massive illegal logging on the opposite side of the island. Up to 4-hours are spent exploring the forest, driving and walking among natural spotting or scenic spots. We stop for a 90-minute break for lunch (at your own expense) in a pleasant setting in Kirindy at Camps Amoreux, or if closed for the day, the Relais de Kirindy or Kirindy Park restaurant. This is one of the more remote, but pleasant places, to have a bite in Mada, smack in the middle of a remote national park. After lunch, we head to the legendary Baobab Avenue's main and famous corridor, to admire the ancient and bizarre trees you've seen in books about Madagascar. We drive through the alley to different views and clusters of hundreds of otherworldly trees that cultures from Madagascar and even around the world find sacred. Moving on to visit the often-painted and carved "baobabs in love" (Baobab Lovers) the iconic 2 trees twined in an embrace, and then end on the far stretch of the alley of the baobabs which are an iconic image of Madagascar. We admire the sunset in this beautiful alley adorned by giant centennial trees. We spend a total of about 2.5 hours transitting by vehicle between the different corners of Baobab Avenue. Finally, we return to Morondava after one of the most photogenic sunsets you can ever get, anywhere! We arrive back at your hotel after the photogenic sunset at the alley at around 7:30pm.